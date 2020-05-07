Simpson: ‘Power costs are at the front of growers minds’

A PROSERPINE sugarcane grower has welcomed an irrigation price freeze but he has cautioned it may not tackle the root of the problem.

Yesterday, the state government announced irrigation water prices remain the same or fall next year due to a State Government price freeze.

The $14.7m investment was warmly received by Proserpine Canegrowers manager Michael Porter. However, he said he hoped it would open up a conversation about the rising cost of electricity – the most expensive part of irrigation.

Division 5 councillor and sugar cane grower Gary Simpson seconded Mr Porter and said he welcomed the freeze, but thought more conversation needed to be had on how power prices could be reduced or rebated for growers.

“Any freeze and relief is welcomed, but there’s nothing in there about electricity which is something at the front of a grower’s mind,” he said.

Gary Simpson

“Once upon a time growers didn’t care about the electricity prices, but in the last decade (the prices) have really blown out of proportion and now you’re looking at the weather report and wondering if you turn the pumps on.”

Cr Simpson said unfavourable weather conditions and reduced global sugar prices were impacting grower’s potential profits.

He said he had spoken to other growers and they had increased their irrigation use at the moment causing a rise in operating costs.

“It’s been unseasonably dry so everyone is irrigating. Sugar prices have fallen worldwide due to COVID-19 so it’ll definitely influence the bottom line. The freeze is a step in the right direction though,” he said.

“Prices for sugar have gone from 15 cents a pound, down to nine and then back to 10.

“With part A and part B water tariffs many growers have already paid for their allocated water, so it’s the electricity to use those pumps and irrigation systems which will be the biggest cost.”