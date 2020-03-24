Menu
Prince Harry and Meghan are in demand. Picture: Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images
TV

Simpsons producers want Harry and Meghan

by Rachel Dale, Rod McPhee
24th Mar 2020 6:00 PM

The Simpsons wants Prince Harry and Meghan to do the voices for their cartoon characters on the show.

Bosses have discussed the prospect of the Sussexes doing a cameo but have yet to approach them, The Sun reports.

Producer Al Jean said: "We've talked about Harry and Meghan. I hear she wants to do voiceover work. So if they're reading this, give us a call!"

The family is waiting for you, Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry was overheard at last July's Lion King premiere telling Disney chief Bob Iger that his wife was interested in voiceovers.

Actress Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa, also told Radio Times the show wanted climate campaigner Greta Thunberg for a cameo.

"It'd be great if Greta plays herself," Smith said. "She'd be passing through Springfield and find that she has so much in common with Lisa."

Sir Paul McCartney famously made a guest appearance in an episode in which Lisa stopped eating meat. The Beatles legend made show bosses promise that Lisa would remain a vegetarian for the remainder of the show.

Jean said: "Every time I see him, he (McCartney) always checks and he's always surrounded by nine or 10 lawyers, so it's quite frightening!"

Meghan and Prince Harry arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Simpsons producers want Harry and Meghan

celebrity prince harry and meghan markle television the simpsons

