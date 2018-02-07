Single this Valentine's? Try Boaty's

PARTY PEOPLE: Patrons enjoying what Boaty's has to offer and the atmosphere.

PARTY PEOPLE: Patrons enjoying what Boaty's has to offer and the atmosphere.

FEAR not if your chance of bagging a Valentine's date in 2018 is looking slimmer by the day.

Boaty's is putting on the ultimate singles party for all of those "unlucky in love” that even the couples of Airlie Beach will want in on.

Entertainment won't be in short supply, with a perfect match competition, live on stage, which could see you bag your prince or princess and a prize rumoured to be a trip out on the reef.

A photo booth will be on site to ensure social influencers don't miss a single photo opportunity or the prospect of a sneaky peck, on the cheek of course.

If you're not a fan of swiping through the Airlie Beach population on Tinder or are just up for a bit of fun, you can try speed dating the old fashioned way on the night.

All you need is a bit of confidence, a killer outfit and an open mind.

Manager Dan Kelly said the evening would take a nautical theme and encouraged party-goers to dress the part.

"We will deck out the bar and encourage people to get into the spirit of things.”

Mr Kelly said there would be prizes up for grabs for the best-dressed sea men and mermaids on the night.

Valentine's Day food and cocktails will be served up, in addition to the usual bar menu and signature tipples.

The night promises to be one that delivers plenty of laughs, good food, good drinks and potentially the chance to find a little romance.

Sea men and mermaids of Airlie Beach and beyond single or taken, make a date with Boaty's this Valentine's Day, whether you're feeling naughty-cool or not.

Be sure to save the date, but let's face it the single population of Airlie Beach doesn't have much else to do on 'hump day'.

There is no need to book ahead, so if you end up dateless before the big day, Boaty's has your back.

Festivities start from 5pm and continue into the night.

Free entry just bring yourself and your girl squad or boy clique.

Nautical Party

WHAT: Single's party

WHEN: Wednesday, February 14, 5pm-till late

WHERE: Boaty's Airlie Beach

COST: Free