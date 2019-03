Paramedics are treating three patients after a single vehicle roll over in Bowen.

A SINGLE vehicle has rolled over on the Bruce Highway in Bowen at about 2.50pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics arrived a short time ago, and are currently at the scene treating three patients.

The spokesperson said all three patients are concious and breathing.