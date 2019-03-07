Paramedics are at the scene of a single vehicle roll over.

Paramedics are at the scene of a single vehicle roll over. Michael Marston - ePixel Images

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a single vehicle rollover in Conway, which happened about 9.31am on Thursday.

The accident happened on Conway Rd at Montrose Hill near Conway Beach.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman in her 30s was out of the vehicle and in a stable condition.

Police are also at the scene.

"The vehicle is off the road, and appears to have rolled down a ditch," the Queensland Police Service spokesperson said.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.