Single vehicle rollover in Conway
PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a single vehicle rollover in Conway, which happened about 9.31am on Thursday.
The accident happened on Conway Rd at Montrose Hill near Conway Beach.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman in her 30s was out of the vehicle and in a stable condition.
Police are also at the scene.
"The vehicle is off the road, and appears to have rolled down a ditch," the Queensland Police Service spokesperson said.
Police are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.