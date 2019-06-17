Single vehicle rollover in the Whitsundays
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a vehicle that has rolled in Strathdickie.
The incident happened on Strathdickie Rd, about 12.30pm with only one vehicle involved.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one crew was at the scene, and a male in his late teens had sustained head lacerations.
"He looks to be stable, paramedics are still at the scene,” the spokesperson said.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one crew had been dispatched to the scene.