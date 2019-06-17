Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a vehicle that has rolled in Strathdickie.
Emergency services are at the scene of a vehicle that has rolled in Strathdickie. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Single vehicle rollover in the Whitsundays

Georgia Simpson
by
17th Jun 2019 12:50 PM

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a vehicle that has rolled in Strathdickie.

The incident happened on Strathdickie Rd, about 12.30pm with only one vehicle involved.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one crew was at the scene, and a male in his late teens had sustained head lacerations.

"He looks to be stable, paramedics are still at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one crew had been dispatched to the scene.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Find out who you share your birthday with

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Find out who you share your birthday with

    Celebrity Celebrating your birthday today? Find out which celebrities share your special day.

    • 17th Jun 2019 1:30 PM
    New ABBA creating an exciting buzz

    New ABBA creating an exciting buzz

    Travel Bringing the fun back to Airlie Beach.

    • 17th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
    Striding to give kids a head start

    premium_icon Striding to give kids a head start

    News A Whitsunday support service looks to claim top prize.

    Emergency services band together to rescue injured rider

    Emergency services band together to rescue injured rider

    News Emergency services were called to the Whitsunday Great Walk.