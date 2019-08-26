Single vehicle rollover north of Bowen

The accident happened near the Bruce Highway and Abbott Point Road intersection just after 6am.

The accident happened near the Bruce Highway and Abbott Point Road intersection just after 6am.

A single vehicle has rolled this morning, about 20km north of Bowen.

The accident happened near the Bruce Highway and Abbott Point Road intersection just after 6am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said a man in his 20s was out of the vehicle by the time emergency services arrived at the scene.

The spokesperson said the man was uninjured, and declined to be taken to hospital.

A Queensland Police Services spokesperson said the man was issued a traffic infringement notice.