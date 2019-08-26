Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The accident happened near the Bruce Highway and Abbott Point Road intersection just after 6am.
The accident happened near the Bruce Highway and Abbott Point Road intersection just after 6am.
News

Single vehicle rollover north of Bowen

Jordan Gilliland
by
26th Aug 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A single vehicle has rolled this morning, about 20km north of Bowen.

The accident happened near the Bruce Highway and Abbott Point Road intersection just after 6am. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said a man in his 20s was out of the vehicle by the time emergency services arrived at the scene.

The spokesperson said the man was uninjured, and declined to be taken to hospital. 

A Queensland Police Services spokesperson said the man was issued a traffic infringement notice. 

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Drugs and drink steer motorists to court

    premium_icon IN COURT: Drugs and drink steer motorists to court

    Crime See who went to court for breaking the law while out on the road this past week.

    Jail for car thief is 'looming'

    premium_icon Jail for car thief is 'looming'

    Crime Man too lazy to walk home, takes someone else's car

    There's a new mural in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon There's a new mural in the Whitsundays

    News After five weeks of work, this town has a new mural to enjoy

    Sportspark plan goes back to the drawing board

    premium_icon Sportspark plan goes back to the drawing board

    Community Current development plans will not get the go-ahead.