Bruce Hwy Single vehicle rollover

A VEHICLE rolled on the Bruce Highway near Nobile Road in Gumlu just after noon.

Two people were in the vehicle when it rolled, but were able to remove themselves without assistance from emergency services.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the incident involved vehicle and a caravan, with "one or both flipped or rolled."

The QPS spokesperson said one northbound lane was blocked following the incident, but there was no update on the road conditions at 1.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a female in her 50s was taken to Ayr Hospital with neck pain, in a stable condition.