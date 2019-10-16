Singles heat map: Where to find love in the region

Romance is in the air in some regions around Mackay. Picture: Supplied

TO FIND love, you may need a romantic’s heart and a statistician’s brain.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data for regional populations has revealed the regions where love could be — statistically speaking — right around the corner, and the towns where singles will struggle.

By comparing the percentage of residents above the age of 15 who were not married or in a de facto relationship and the ratio of men to women, the census data calculated the best suburbs for singles.

The ABS data revealed that the region’s chief honeymoon destination is also its singles’ capital. The Whitsunday local government area had the highest rate of unmarried residents, with just under two in five people saying they were not married or in a de facto relationship.

To find love you may need to travel as far as Bowen, which was the unexpected bachelor and bachelorette hotspot of the region.

Bowen had one of the highest single populations in the region, with 43 per cent of residents neither married nor in a de facto relationship.

But for bachelors in the mining and agricultural region of Isaac, finding love may be rarer than striking gold.

The single population is 10 per cent lower than the state average, at 31 per cent.

And with 20 surplus men for every 100 Isaac women, those searching for a girlfriend may be facing a lot of competition.

Another difficult region for singles is neighbouring Broadsound-Nebo, which stretches from the coast at Ilbilbie south to Clarke Creek, and west to Nebo.

For every 100 women, there was a surplus of 35 men, and with less than a third of the population single, it was a difficult dating scene.

In Pindi Pindi, where fewer than a third of residents are single, resident Judy Thatcher said the pathways to finding love had changed dramatically.

Ms Thatcher met her husband 17 years ago while working in Mackay, but she said young people were expanding their dating circles by travelling or going online.

“People are mobile enough that they can meet someone else,” she said.

The Mackay region offered slightly more opportunity for those looking for love.

With 103 men per 100 women, and 38 per cent of the population saying they were neither married nor in a de facto relationship, the Mackay local government area demographics swung in singles’ favour.

The region’s romance hotspot was in the Mackay city heart, where 55 per cent of residents were unmarried and not in a de facto relationship.

Other singles hot spots included North Mackay, South Mackay and East Mackay.

Are there singles in your suburb?

ABS 2016 Census Data, percentage of non-married and non-de facto residents

1. Mackay CBD: 55 per cent

2. North Mackay: 47.5 per cent

3. South Mackay: 46.7 per cent

4. East Mackay: 43.4 per cent

5. Bowen: 43.2 per cent

6. Slade Point: 43.2 per cent

7. West Mackay: 43 per cent

8. Airlie Beach-Whitsundays: 40 per cent

9. Andergrove-Beaconsfield: 40 per cent

10. Mackay Harbour: 38 per cent

11. Proserpine: 36 per cent

12. Ooralea-Bakers Creek: 35 per cent

13. Sarina: 35 per cent

14. Shoal Point-Bucasia: 35 per cent

15. Collinsville: 35 per cent

16. Emerald: 34 per cent

17. Eimeo-Rural View: 34 per cent

18. Mount Pleasant-Glenella: 33 per cent

19. Seaforth-Calen: 33 per cent

20. Pioneer Valley: 32 per cent

21. Walkerston-Eton: 32 per cent

22. Broadsound-Nebo: 32 per cent

23. Clermont: 32 per cent

24. Moranbah: 31 per cent