Windows were smashed at the home in Riordanvale. Picture: generic image.
Crime

Sink ripped from wall in rural property break-in

Caitlan Charles
31st Dec 2019 3:30 PM
IN AN act of senseless vandalism, intruders have smashed and damaged the interior of a home near Cannonvale.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said police investigations indicated unknown offenders had entered the lounge room, kitchen, main bedroom and bathroom of the home on Cutuli Rd, Riordanvale after gaining entry through a front window.

“Unknown offenders have allegedly vandalised the inside of the home by smashing walls, damaging a kitchen sink by ripping it out of the wall, damaging an air conditioner and smashing multiple windows,” he said.

“There appears to be no property stolen at this time.”

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 13 14 44 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote QP1902587778.

mackay crime riordanvale steve smith whitsunday police
Mackay Daily Mercury

