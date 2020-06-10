Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
News

SUNK: Down river salvage mission is tougher than expected

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jun 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mission to rescue a boat that ran aground in Lawrence has proven more difficult than expected.

Since February, a small blue and white boat has become an unofficial feature at the mouth of Sportsmans Creek before entering the Clarence River. It had been wedged on the bank after being carried there by flood waters.

PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)
PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)


On Tuesday, a crew from Wicks & Parker were spotted on the southern bank of Sportsmans Creek, attempting a salvage mission of the little blue and white boat.

Unfortunately, the first attempt failed, resulting in the boat to detach from the bank, re-enter the water and sink.

Lawrence resident Felicity Whitton captured the unfolding action on her mobile phone.

It's unknown at this time if or when there will be another salvage operation to recover the boat.

boat rescues clarence valley lawrence
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth crime impacting the Whitsundays

        premium_icon Youth crime impacting the Whitsundays

        News Juvenile offenders from “out of town” are using Airlie Beach as a fun place to hang out after stealing cars and committing other crimes.

        SAVE THE DATE: Bowen Show Holiday pushed back

        premium_icon SAVE THE DATE: Bowen Show Holiday pushed back

        News Councillors agree to move the Bowen Show holiday but the future of this year’s show...

        Lanes closed on Bruce Hwy after truck roll over

        premium_icon Lanes closed on Bruce Hwy after truck roll over

        Breaking Traffic management is in place after a truck rollover north of Bowen

        Photo comp celebrates ‘heart and soul’ of region

        premium_icon Photo comp celebrates ‘heart and soul’ of region

        News NQ Dry Tropics are holding a competition for residents to submit the best snaps of...