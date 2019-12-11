Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bec Wayman and Heidi Brewster from the Jubilee Tavern are looking forward to the venue's bushfire fundraiser this weekend.
Bec Wayman and Heidi Brewster from the Jubilee Tavern are looking forward to the venue's bushfire fundraiser this weekend. Laura Thomas
News

Sip on a beer, help out bushfire victims

Laura Thomas
by
11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS BUSHFIRES continue to rage across the country, the Jubilee Tavern is lending a hand in a less conventional manner: through beer.

This Sunday, December 15, the tavern will donate $1 from every XXXX Gold Schooner sold to those affected by bushfires throughout Queensland.

Jubilee Tavern's venue manager Craig Bradley said the event was important to bring the community together to assist those most in need.

"When we had Cyclone Debbie come through people helped us from other regions,” he said.

"It's about helping others who are in a worse off situation.”

Live music will kick off at 2pm and there will be a visit from Blazer the Koala Firefighter.

Members will also have the chance win one of four $500 draws while charity raffles will take place throughout the afternoon.

bushfire bushfire victims entertainment events fundraiser jubilee tavern what's on
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Project update for $9.6M council building in Proserpine

        premium_icon Project update for $9.6M council building in Proserpine

        Council News Construction is moving ahead and a completion date is pencilled in.

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Man accused of ramming into property with car

        premium_icon Man accused of ramming into property with car

        Crime He faces 13 charges after allegedly trying to ram a house.

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        On board: Cannonvale man announced as NQ First president

        premium_icon On board: Cannonvale man announced as NQ First president

        Politics The inaugural president of the newly formed party has been revealed.

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        ‘Huge boon’: Leaders back Whitsunday Olympic sailing

        premium_icon ‘Huge boon’: Leaders back Whitsunday Olympic sailing

        News They have not ruled out further involvement in the 2032 games

        • 11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM