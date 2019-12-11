Sip on a beer, help out bushfire victims

Bec Wayman and Heidi Brewster from the Jubilee Tavern are looking forward to the venue's bushfire fundraiser this weekend.

AS BUSHFIRES continue to rage across the country, the Jubilee Tavern is lending a hand in a less conventional manner: through beer.

This Sunday, December 15, the tavern will donate $1 from every XXXX Gold Schooner sold to those affected by bushfires throughout Queensland.

Jubilee Tavern's venue manager Craig Bradley said the event was important to bring the community together to assist those most in need.

"When we had Cyclone Debbie come through people helped us from other regions,” he said.

"It's about helping others who are in a worse off situation.”

Live music will kick off at 2pm and there will be a visit from Blazer the Koala Firefighter.

Members will also have the chance win one of four $500 draws while charity raffles will take place throughout the afternoon.