Caneland Central has launched a coffee cup recycling initiative.
Business

Sip, shop and feel less guilty

Lucy Martin
25th Jan 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 26th Jan 2020 9:17 AM
COFFEE drinkers can now do their part to save the environment.

Caneland Central has launched a coffee cup recycling initiative.

To help combat the growing number of takeaway coffee cups ending up in landfill, Caneland Central has teamed up with Closed Loop, to recycle disposable cups in coffee cup shaped recycling bins throughout the centre.

With more than one billion disposable coffee cups used each year in Australia, the cups are estimated to be the second-largest contributor to litter waste, after plastic bottles.

"Caneland Central has adopted this initiative to increase its recycling capacity, in addition to recent centre sustainability initiatives such as the installation of energy efficient travelators, carpark solar lighting and the introduction of in-tenancy recycling facilities," Caneland Central centre manager, Simon De Barro said.

"The centre is continually working to reduce its impact on the local environment and contribute to the local economy and community."

caneland central climate change coffee cup environment mackay recycyling
Mackay Daily Mercury

