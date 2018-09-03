The moment Sir Paul McCartney ‘saw God’

SIR Paul McCartney has told of his belief in a "higher" entity - and revealed how he once came face-to-face with God.

The Beatles star said the experience - which came after he had taken drugs - had given him the "sense" that there was "something higher".

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said: "I once took a drug, DMT... And I saw God, this amazing towering thing, and I was humbled."

Describing the encounter as a "clue", rather than a life-changing moment, he added: "It was huge. A massive wall that I couldn't see the top of, and I was at the bottom. And anybody else would say it's just the drug, the hallucination, but... we felt we had seen a higher thing."

Paul McCartney performing in Australia at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Dimethyltryptamine - or DMT - is a naturally occurring psychedelic that is often inhaled through a pipe, with many users reporting out-of-body experiences and "spiritual" insights.

The 76-year-old singer, who is due to tour his new music, also told the paper of the moment he believed his late wife Linda had "come back to give me a sign" after her death.

Describing seeing a white squirrel in the country, he said it was a "great moment", and added that he had allowed himself to believe that lost loved ones were "looking down" on him.

McCartney's Freshen Up tour, which starts in Canada this month, will be his first outing to support his album Egypt Station.

The album will be released on September 7.

His recollection of seeing God comes after he recently appeared on US talk show host James Corden's popular show Carpool Karaoke.

The Beatles (left to right) George Harrison (1943 — 2001), Ringo Starr, John Lennon (1940 — 1980) and Paul McCartney, hold the sleeve of their new LP, 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', in 1967. Picture: John Downing/Getty

Corden brought McCartney back to the streets and pubs of Liverpool for what may be the best - and certainly most emotional - Carpool Karaoke segment ever.

The Late Late Show host teared up after McCartney related the story behind one of the last big Beatles hits, Let It Be, revealing that he wrote it after a dream of his mother, who had died when he was 14.

Visibly moved after singing, Corden said: "It got me emotional there Paul, I didn't see it coming, it's too much for me."

"That's the power of music, how that can do that to you," the rocker said in reply.

The 23-minute segment proved emotional for McCartney, too, as the two visited the Penny Lane barbershop immortalised in the song of that same name, the house where he lived as a teenager, and a pub where he and John Lennon performed.

The segment quickly gained praise online, with Twitter users describing it as "one of the all-time great TV moments" and "the coolest thing to happen on a late night show since a certain band appeared on ED SULLIVAN in February of 1964 - just awesome".