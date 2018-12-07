Sister was not paying fines

A MAN who was caught drink driving while his driver's licence had been suspended has been fined $750 and lost his licence for four months.

Donald Washe Indeheri Olumbe, 30, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit and driving without a licence which had been suspended under the State Penalty Enforcement Act.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.09 when he was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Rd at 11.50pm.

The court heard his licence had also been suspended in May because State Penalty Enforcement Registry fines had not been paid.

Olumber also told police he had registered his sister's car in his name and she had been getting fines and not paying them, Mr Beamish said.

Olumbe was fined $750 for the two charges.

His licence was also disqualified for three months on the drink driving charge and a further month for driving on a suspended licence.