Sisters open second Airlie boutique

SISTER ACT: Louise and Rose Wildy have opened their second fashion boutique, Pearl, in Airlie Beach . Shannen McDonald

AS SISTERS, they had always loved shopping together, and now as owners of two Airlie Beach boutiques, they've channelled their love into business success.

Rose and Louise Wildy are the driving force behind popular fashion store Court and Spark and have now expanded with a sister store, Pearl, on Airlie Beach's Main Street.

After opening Court and Spark in 2012 the pair quickly built a loyal customer base off their affordable price point and customer-centric business plan and what started as a "cool business idea” soon grew to become a staple of Airlie Beach's retail scene.

Now, where Lotus formerly stood, the sisters' second venture beckons to become the Whitsundays' newest fashion haven.

"From the start we've always wanted to offer Airlie Beach something unique,” Rose said.

"We aim to offer tourists something they'll enjoy wearing while on holidays, but we also have pieces our local girls will love.”

A strategic business addition, Pearl has been created to complement the sisters' existing store, bringing more of a feminine flair to their existing range.

"We now have a presence at both ends of the street,” Rose said.

"Pearl has on offer some more dressier styles and occasion wear so for people who might be going to the races, a wedding or maybe a nice dinner while on holiday.”

Louise and Rose are driven by their customers, who have become the centre of many of the sisters' business decisions.

Both mums of two, the savvy business women have continued to be involved throughout the entire process of running a fashion boutique. Whether that be buying new stock, visual merchandising their store or compiling financial figures, the two have tackled it all.

"We are in our business every single day,” Rose said.

"We've always been really conscious of our customers and what they want, and we've also been really opened to change - they are both things that have really helped us and we try learn off our customers as much as possible.”

With no previous experience in running their own business, the sisters continue to learn as they go.

The pair has combined Louise's forte in retail and fashion with Rose's keen interest in marketing and business operations to create their thriving partnership.

Recently nabbing the Whitsunday Tourism Award for Retailer of the Year at Court and Spark, which is set for an expansion at the end of November, Rose said she and her sister were only just getting started, as they continued to build their Airlie Beach fashion empire.