Sisters opt to give

THE lead-up to Christmas for most young children is all about presents and visits from Santa, but for Cannonvale sisters Tamaryn, 10, and Sharae Brown, 11, it's all about the gift of giving.

Tamaryn said it was unfair some families would not have food or presents on Christmas Day, so she pooled her pocket money with her older sister to donate a Crisco hamper jam-packed with goodies.

"I did it because I wanted people to have food like me for Christmas,” she said.

"It's not fair that some people don't get any, when others get so much food.”

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods said the need for help this festive period was much greater than usual because of Cyclone Debbie's ongoing impact, compelling her to start a Christmas appeal.

In addition to the 37 families the centre adopted through the annual Whitsunday Times Adopt a Family program, the centre raised $23,500 to help those in need.

The generosity of individuals and organisations such as Anderson Scaffolding, Red Cross, Ambrose Builders, Whitsunday Lion Club and GIVIT enabled the centre to spread the Christmas love to over 600 Whitsunday residents this year.

"Where possible we purchased the vouchers for the families from local businesses to stimulate the local economy through a flow-on affect and we see the program as being very successful,” Ms Woods said.

"Local groups such as Whitsunday Lions come on board every year, but we knew we could do a lot more if we used the agencies who were working in the area due to the cyclone.”

The recipients were selected from individuals who had sought help from the centre and other regional charity groups.