Sit back and enjoy the cruisy weekend

Jacob Wilson | 25th May 2017 5:00 PM
CARS: Cruisin Whitsunday is set to kick off this weekend.
Contributed

CAR lovers will have two reasons to be happy this weekend.

They will have the opportunity to admire an array of classic muscle and hot rod cars along the backdrop of the beautiful Airlie Beach foreshore.

The third annual Cruisin' Whitsunday event is set to go ahead and enthusiasts from clubs as far as Cairns and Rockhampton will come to register their interest.

An expected 40 vehicles are likely to be on display over the weekend, which will have a relaxed and sociable atmosphere.

Whitsunday Cruisin' Car Club president Chris Coyte said there was always something for everyone at the annual event.

"Everyone likes to come and have a ball and at the end of the weekend people ask me 'what date it is back next year' so they can book it in the calendar,” he said.

"A lot of the locals are hurting and have cars and houses damaged so this is about letting their hair down to enjoy cars for the weekend.”

Saturday afternoon will take attendees to Airlie Cove Park to enjoy a relaxing time playing Rocker cover races and pool, with entertainment provided by the band Baby Boomers.

Later that night there will be a Hawaiian theme party at Airlie Cove Caravan Park, which will include a barbecue.

People are encouraged to bring ugly shirts, grass skirts and coconuts.

Car nomination will be $20, which will include access to the barbecue on Saturday night and bacon and eggs on Sunday morning at Airlie Cove Park.

For more contact Chris Coyte on 0417520088.

GET CRUISING

WHAT: Cruisin' Whitsunday 2017

WHEN: May 26 - May 28

WHERE: Airlie Beach foreshore and Airlie Cove Park

COST: Nomination $20

Topics:  airlie beach foreshore classic cars cruisin' whitsunday whitsundays

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!