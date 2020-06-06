SIT DOWN, RELAX: Where you can dine-in Bowen, Collinsville

THE CAFE at Horseshoe Bay is now able to serve 40 customers. Photo: Anna Wall.

ISOLATION and restrictions might have changed the way we eat, but if you’re anything like us at the Whitsunday Times, you can’t wait to sit down and eat a meal.

So whether it’s a burger, breakfast or simply baked beans, here’s a list of who’s ready to let you sit down and have a meal.

MERINDA VILLAGE HOTEL

The Merinda Village Hotel is back with a bang and trading for lunch and dinner. The hotel can cater for 60 people, with 20 people at a time in three separate areas.

TAB and Keno services are available. Bookings are encouraged by phoning 4785 2293.

MERAKI WHITSUNDAYS

The cafe, located within Centrepoint Plaza, has been trading takeaway during the pandemic and opened to dine-ins from May 18. The store is limited to 8 seats due to social-distancing requirements so phone ahead on 4786 2565.

QUEENS BEACH HOTEL

The Bowen favourite is open five days a week a week for food, Wednesday through to Sunday.

Dining times are between 12-3.30pm for lunch and 4.30-7.30pm for dinner. Service times are limited to 1.5 hours and bookings are essential by phoning 4785 1555.

THE HORSESHOE BAY CAFE

The cafe located on the iconic Bowen beach was one of the first to open its doors when restrictions eased.

It is now able to offer seating space for 40 people – 20 on its deck and 20 on it’s grassed area. Bookings are encouraged by phoning 4786 1339.

PIT PONY TAVERN

The Collinsville classic is offering dine-in lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Saturday. Lunch is midday until 2pm, with dinner from 6pm.

Bookings are essential by phoning 4785 5888.

COLLINSVILLE WORKER’S CLUB

The Worker’s Club is currently open with limited dine-in spaces. The club is planning to expand its dining spaces and extend its trading hours from Tuesday, June 9.

Bookings are essential by phoning 4785 5452.

OPENING SOON:

LARRIKIN HOTEL

Larrikin Hotel will be reopening their doors from Monday, June 8, allowing 20 people in each section.

Both dining and drinks will be available, via table service providing you are seated and maintain social distancing rules.

Gaming machines won’t be in service however TAB will be operating.

GRAND VIEW HOTEL

While the bar won’t be open, Bowen’s Grand View Hotel will have several sections of the venue open to sit, eat and drink from Wednesday evening.

You don’t have to order food, however they will only be offering table service and a 1.5 hour limit will apply for each table.

Bookings are available from 5pm onwards and are essential, phone 4786 4022.

Was your favourite restaurant, cafe or pub missed from this list? Drop a line to jordan.gilliland@news.com.au to add it to the list.