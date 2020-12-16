Six-hour stand-off peacefully resolved on suburban street

Police respond to an incident in Caroline Close, Jubilee Pocket, about 10am Wednesday. Picture: Elyse Wurm

UPDATE 4PM: A police incident on a suburban Airlie Beach street has now been resolved.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the situation had been peacefully resolved about 3.50pm.

Police were called to the scene on Caroline Close, Jubilee Pocket, about 10am on Wednesday.

Paramedics and fireys also responded to the incident.

Police earlier said they were liaising with a person inside one of the units.

The spokesman said police were now in the process of leaving the scene.

INITIAL 2PM: Police are responding to an ongoing situation on a suburban Airlie Beach street.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called to Caroline Close, Jubilee Pocket, about 10am Wednesday.

All emergency services and specialist police are currently on scene.

The spokesman said police were liaising with a person inside one of the units on the street.

He said police were responding as a precaution and there was no confirmed threat at this stage.