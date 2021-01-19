Menu
Paramedics took six kids and two adults to hospital following a crash at Bowen.
Six kids, two adults injured in highway crash

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
19th Jan 2021 7:24 AM
Six children and two adults were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle car crash at Bowen.

Paramedics were called to the crash just before midnight on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Bruce Highway and Lower Don Rd intersection at 11.49pm.

Two adults and six children were all taken to Bowen Hospital with minor injuries.

Just over an hour earlier, at 10.26pm, the Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a single-vehicle crash on Conway Rd.

As a result a patient was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

