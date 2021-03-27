Six new COVID cases in Qld, one locally acquired

There has been one new case of community transmission of COVID-19 in Queensland, a close contact of the man who tested positive yesterday.

The new case is a man who lives in Strathpine, a friend of a 26-year-old Stafford man who is believed to have been infectious in the community since last Friday.

The new case lives in a different household.

"We are talking to him at the moment to find where he has been so we can let the community know," Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said.

Eighteen close contacts of the man have been identified, and contact tracing is under way.

There were five other new cases, all overseas acquired.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were a "bit concerned" about people who had been at Carindale shopping centre at the same time as the man.

He visited the Westfield centre between midday and 2.16pm on Saturday, March 20.

"The next two days are going to be critical for us," Ms Palaszczuk said, before urging people to come forward and get tested.

"We would like to rule out every single possibility here the sooner that everyone does this (get tested), the better we will be."

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the most high-risk locations were cafes and restaurants that the new cases had attended.

"What we do know is that cafes and restaurants are higher risk, people are sitting there for a period of time, what we have lent the last 24 hours is that this gentleman had been at the restaurant for almost three hours," she said.

The case of the 26-year-old man has been linked to a previous case involving a doctor working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane's inner south.

The man has the UK variant of COVID-19, which is considered more dangerous.

Authorities are searching for the 'unidentified' intermediary' and fear the man was infectious in the community for one week.

He had visited several locations across Brisbane, including a Westfield shopping centre in the city's east.

The state now has 71 active cases of coronavirus across the state.