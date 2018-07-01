Six newbies welcomed to the Airlie Beach parkrun fold

A total of 75 participants got moving at Saturday's Airlie Beach parkrun.

A GOOD field of 75 participants got their weekend off to a great start by taking on a five kilometre loop on Saturday morning.

An influx of visitors representing four clubs including UP Coaching, The JCU Nicci P Run Club, Whitsunday Running Club and Upnadam Runners laced up their trainers to take part in the 140th instalment of Airlie Beach parkrun.

Airlie Beach parkrun thanks this week's volunteers who make the event possible each week.

Hats off to: Bob Barford, Vanessa Corbett, Chris Hands, Michael Kimpton, Ruth Roberts, Andrea Scharneck, Jeff Sheather, Aimee Sulzberger and Sarah Voigt.

Airlie Beach parkrunners begin thier 5k run.

Odette van der Berg, Ben Ivers, Kristy Lee all ran or walked faster than they ever have before and recorded personal bests.

Welcomed to the global parkrun family for the first time this week was Helen Brierley, Madison Curr, Daniel van der Berg, Elizabeth Lohman, Vanessa Brierley and Scott Macgroarty.

For a full list of results visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website and for more photos head to the Facebook page.