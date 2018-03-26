Menu
Login
News

Six people involved in Redbank crash

SIX people were involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash at Redbank overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 10pm and assessed six people on the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital, one with facial injuries and the other with seat belt injuries.

A man was also taken to hospital with chest pain.

All three were in a stable condition.

Topics:  ipswich hospital ipswich police qas traffic crash

Ipswich Queensland Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners