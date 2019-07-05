Six school holiday hotspots for fishing families

Luke Matikainen caught this Maori wrasse in the shallows off Mackay.

Luke Matikainen caught this Maori wrasse in the shallows off Mackay. Contributed

WITH the school holidays in full swing, now is the perfect opportunity to get the family out and hit some of the fishing hotspots the Mackay region has to offer.

Tackle World's Nathan Edwards highlighted areas in Mackay and our neighbouring towns for anglers to target and provide a variety of fishing conditions fun for the whole family.

Here are the six top hotspots for families to target before school resumes.

Pioneer River

For those keen to stay close to town, Mr Edwards said the Pioneer River was the "grand option”.

Given its close proximity and the various access points, Mr Edwards said families could easily target plenty of fish throughout the day.

"There are many spots where you can go and access a variety of fish,” he said.

"You don't necessarily need a boat, there are a couple of pontoons you can fish off and if not there are plenty of sandbanks in between the two bridges which you can walk the family out on at low tide.”

Shoal Point

Keen to get the kids out of the house for the day? Shoal Point is the place to target.

With barbecue set ups available to keep the family well fed, the beach should enable them to spend the day chasing whiting, bream and flathead fishing towards the high tide.

For anyone who is a first time fisher, or does not have a lot of confidence catching and handling fish, Mr Edwards said the plethora of whiting on offer at Shoal Point would be a great family target.

"Whiting are always an enjoyable fish to catch this time of year because they're quite an aggressive eater,” he said.

"There should be plenty of bites to keep the kids amused for more than five minutes if they're out fishing with dad.

"They haven't got any dangerous spikes to worry the kids, so they're quite easy to handle.”

Seaforth area

The council camping grounds in the Seaforth region present plenty of opportunities for families to target a diverse range of fish.

For those willing to drag the tinny out, Mr Edwards said there were boat ramps easily accessible near the grounds, while Seaforth beach would provide whiting, bream and flathead in good quantity and quality.

He said the net free zone meant you never knew what you were going to hook, such was the diversity of catches available.

Proserpine River

For those eager to hit the road, a venture up north to the Whitsunday region and Proserpine River could be on the cards.

Conway Beach Tourist Park will provide a location for caravans to roll into the area for access to both the river and Conway beach.

Mr Edwards said, with the tides dropping next week, the water should clear up to make fishing easier for the family.

But he did have a safety warning for those making the trip.

"You've got places to fish off the beach, but just be mindful of the croc population that is in higher numbers in the Proserpine River,” Mr Edwards said.

"There is access though off to Conway Beach and a few beaches close by, and if not the boat ramp in the river is always good, safe access with the pontoon there as well.”

Carmila

Travelling south to the Carmila area will provide plenty of camping and caravanning opportunities for families eager to get out of town.

While the council camping grounds and caravan park need to be booked, the region would be another family-orientated opportunity to fish a variety of areas.

Mr Edwards said the beach front would be protected from the south-easterly winds, plus several smaller creek mouths were easily accessible from the camping grounds.

Cape Hillsborough

You may be hard pushed to get a booking at this caravan hotspot. But if you are fortunate enough to lock down a place, Mr Edwards said a weekend getaway should provide enjoyable fishing conditions.

The Cape Hillsborough Nature Tourist Park provides beachside accommodation for anglers keen to hit the beach.

A walk out onto the rocks at Wedge Island will enable anglers to target reef fish for those not fortunate enough to have access to a boat.