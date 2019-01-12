Menu
Login
GOOD CAUSE: Showing off their shaved heads were (from left) Mathew Stagg, Zaynn Bekker, Sam Schreurs, Pat O'Donohue, Matt Whiting and Nathan Ford.
GOOD CAUSE: Showing off their shaved heads were (from left) Mathew Stagg, Zaynn Bekker, Sam Schreurs, Pat O'Donohue, Matt Whiting and Nathan Ford. Monique Preston
News

Six shave heads to raise funds for cancer research

Monique Preston
by
12th Jan 2019 10:00 AM

TWO Cannonvale blokes led the way to raise more than $1500 for cancer research.

Friends Sam Schreurs and Matt Whiting decided to do Shave for a Cure to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The pair started fundraising immediately and raised just over $1100 before the day of the shave at Beaches Bar and Grill in Airlie Beach last month.

On the day, four more friends - Nathan Ford, Pat O'Donohue, Mathew Stagg and Zaynn Bekker - joined in the shave, with the group raising a total of $1506.

Mr Schreurs said he was pleased with the amount raised.

"We were happy. Everything went well,” he said.

Mr Schreurs said, with the exception of himself and Mr Whiting, much of the head shaving on the day was spontaneous.

While pleased the others joined in, he said he wished they had decided to do so before the day so they could have also joined in the fundraising efforts even further.

"We were there for a reason and that was to raise some money,” Mr Schreurs said.

"We just wanted to give our bit back.”

Mr Schreurs admitted that the weeks immediately after the headshave had been pretty hot as he didn't have a hat.

"I had a bright red forehead for about three weeks,” he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
cancer research head shave shave for a cure whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Popular Airlie Beach restaurant closes doors

    Popular Airlie Beach restaurant closes doors

    News The restaurant announced the closure, effective immediately, on Friday evening.

    • 12th Jan 2019 10:20 AM
    Airlie Beach 10.5m playground to open in February

    Airlie Beach 10.5m playground to open in February

    News Airlie Beach 10.5m playground to open in February

    Just watering for a mate

    Just watering for a mate

    Crime Fine for looking after friend's cannabis crop.

    Operation nabs 26 drivers doing wrong thing

    Operation nabs 26 drivers doing wrong thing

    News Twenty-six drivers caught in police operation.

    Local Partners