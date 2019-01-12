Six shave heads to raise funds for cancer research

GOOD CAUSE: Showing off their shaved heads were (from left) Mathew Stagg, Zaynn Bekker, Sam Schreurs, Pat O'Donohue, Matt Whiting and Nathan Ford.

GOOD CAUSE: Showing off their shaved heads were (from left) Mathew Stagg, Zaynn Bekker, Sam Schreurs, Pat O'Donohue, Matt Whiting and Nathan Ford. Monique Preston

TWO Cannonvale blokes led the way to raise more than $1500 for cancer research.

Friends Sam Schreurs and Matt Whiting decided to do Shave for a Cure to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The pair started fundraising immediately and raised just over $1100 before the day of the shave at Beaches Bar and Grill in Airlie Beach last month.

On the day, four more friends - Nathan Ford, Pat O'Donohue, Mathew Stagg and Zaynn Bekker - joined in the shave, with the group raising a total of $1506.

Mr Schreurs said he was pleased with the amount raised.

"We were happy. Everything went well,” he said.

Mr Schreurs said, with the exception of himself and Mr Whiting, much of the head shaving on the day was spontaneous.

While pleased the others joined in, he said he wished they had decided to do so before the day so they could have also joined in the fundraising efforts even further.

"We were there for a reason and that was to raise some money,” Mr Schreurs said.

"We just wanted to give our bit back.”

Mr Schreurs admitted that the weeks immediately after the headshave had been pretty hot as he didn't have a hat.

"I had a bright red forehead for about three weeks,” he said.