Six small Bowen businesses you can buy right now

ARE you ready to step into a new business challenge? Figure yourself a bit of an entrepreneur? With these six Bowen businesses currently for sale, you can jump headfirst into a career change today.

Bowen Stationery and Computers

$550,000 plus GST

This well-established location on Powell St is looking for a new owner to take over the helms of the much-loved stationery business.

The agent said that the business is positioned in the high expansion area of Bowen and has an impeccable reputation in the community for providing high quality computers, IT products, office stationery and furniture.

They are a member of Leading Edge Computers and Office Connections (Office Choice) and currently have two technicians in store, providing the business with plenty of different income avenues.

Bowen One Stop Car Repairs

$550,000 plus GST

Do you know someone with a love of cars, looking for an excuse to move to beautiful Bowen and enjoy a tropical lifestyle?

The owner of the business has been at the location for 35 years and is thinking of retirement, the agent says.

This well-established and trusted workshop is a one-stop auto shop offering servicing and repairs, used cars and towing.

CRUISING: Bowen Coffee Cruiser owner and barista Vee Thornton is now looking to sell her mobile coffee car to focus on family health. Jordan Gilliland

Bowen Coffee Cruiser

POA

The Bowen Coffee Cruiser is a familiar sight to many across the Whitsundays who would have seen the red ute serving a caffeine hit at some of the region's best events and markets.

Owner Vee Thornton said it would be a perfect business for someone who may be struggling to find a job or was looking to choose their own hours.

The Coffee Cruiser comes fully equipped with barista equipment and council licence, as well as the Holden Commodore ute it is attached too.

Bowen Red Rooster

$250,000 plus GST

Fancy yourself a bit of a fast-food connoisseur? The agent for Red Rooster Bowen thinks that business opportunities like this are as rare as hen's teeth.

The business boasts current sales showing month on month growth.

The restaurant is fully managed with 19 staff and operating seven days a week, with full training provided to the new owner.

Bowen Pet Motel

$695,000 plus GST

If you're an animal lover who loves the idea of working from home, this might be the opportunity for you.

The well-known location has operated as the Bowen Pet Motel for the last 21 years.

With additional income streams such as caravan storage, the agent says that there are many options for this property.

The sale also includes a 2-storey, 6-bedroom home with open plan kitchen, dining, lounge, bathroom and two toilets, to help complete the package.

Harbour Lights Caravan Park

$$4,600,000

If there is one thing Bowen is known for, it's an abundance of amazing choices for caravan parks.

Located on a superb piece of land overlooking the Bowen harbour, and only a short 300m walk to the Bowen CBD, the agent calls this a 'proven money maker.'

The site boasts 1.66 Hectares land, 42 cabins, a 2 bedroom cottage and 89 powered sites, 17 of which have an ensuite.

The agent also says that there is the potential to redevelop the area up to four stories, subject to council approval.

