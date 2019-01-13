Menu
Login
Crime scene in Turramurra. Investigations continue. Picture: Dean Asher
Crime scene in Turramurra. Investigations continue. Picture: Dean Asher
News

Six teenagers stabbed at Sydney party

by Perry Duffin
13th Jan 2019 7:30 PM

An injured 34-year-old-man is under police guard in hospital after he allegedly went on a stabbing spree at a party in a Sydney park that left six teenagers with knife wounds.

 

Crime scene in Turramurra where teenagers were stabbed. Picture: Dean Asher
Crime scene in Turramurra where teenagers were stabbed. Picture: Dean Asher

 

Police were called to a park on Gilroy Road in Turramurra at 11.40pm on Saturday where they found the man with head and upper body injuries along with six teenagers - aged between 15 and 19 - with varying stab wounds. Among them is a 17-year-old Mt Kuring-Gai boy now undergoing surgery at Royal North Shore Hospital for stab wounds to his throat, chest and abdomen. A 16-year-old girl is going into surgery in the same hospital for wounds to her neck and arm.

 

Crime scene in Eastern Road, Turramurra. Picture: Dean Asher
Crime scene in Eastern Road, Turramurra. Picture: Dean Asher

 

The victims are from surrounding suburbs including Berowra, Hornsby and Mt Colah. They were all expected to survive, police said in a statement. Detectives have been told the older man stabbed the teens during a fight. A police spokeswoman told AAP it was still unclear if the stabbing began before or after the man was assaulted.

 

Investigations continue. Picture: Dean Asher
Investigations continue. Picture: Dean Asher

 

He was not a member of their group.

He remains under guard at Westmead Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

More Stories

guard police stabbing sydney teenagers

Top Stories

    Whitsundays set to welcome Ideal Bride

    Whitsundays set to welcome Ideal Bride

    News If you're planning a wedding, then be sure to head to the Ideal Bride Airlie Beach Wedding Expo.

    Cannonvale crime spree sparks warning to 'lock doors'

    Cannonvale crime spree sparks warning to 'lock doors'

    News Cannonvale crime spree sparks warning to 'lock doors'

    Officer injured in foot chase

    Officer injured in foot chase

    News A police officer was injured while chasing a man.

    Whitsunday residents wake up to power outage

    Whitsunday residents wake up to power outage

    News Whitsunday residents wake up to power outage

    Local Partners