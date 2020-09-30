Six teens arrested after dramatic rollover

Six teenagers aged between 13 and 15 have been arrested after a stolen 4WD collided with traffic signs and rolled on the M1 at Burleigh

SIX teenagers have escaped with minor injuries after a four-wheel drive suspected to be stolen smashed into traffic signs and rolled on the Gold Coast early this morning.

It follows the arrest of two teens in Brisbane over separate car thefts linked to the Gold Coast.

Queensland Police officers detained six juveniles after the 4WD "collided with some traffic signs and rolled" on the M1 off ramp at Burleigh Heads, linking to Tsipura Drive, about 2.15am, according to a statement.

The teenagers, three boys aged between 14-15, and three girls aged between 13-15, allegedly fled the scene of the crash, but were soon arrested after a search by officers.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl to Gold Coast University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police have charged a 14 and 15-year old boy and a 13 and 14-year-old girl with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, but investigations were ongoing this morning.

Meanwhile, police also revealed two teens were charged in Brisbane yesterday after a Ford Mustang and a Toyota Camry were stolen from a Cova Boulevard, Hope Island address early on Monday morning.

Police said in a statement the vehicles were spotted at Sargents Reserve at Eatons Hill and tracked to Chinhook Avenue at Everton Hills, "where the Mustang was abandoned after driving over a tyre deflation device".

"It will be further alleged the driver then entered the accompanying Toyota Camry, which was followed to Spitfire Avenue in Strathpine, where it was also dumped," the statement read.

"The pair got into a third vehicle driven by a woman and were located at Grahams Road in Strathpine where all three were arrested."

Police also discovered a Mercedes SUV stolen from Hope Island dumped in a nearby creek.

A 17-year-old Strathpine boy has been charged with burglary, failure to appear and two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property.

A 16-year-old Eatons Hill boy has been charged with burglary and commit an indictable offence and two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property and possessing dangerous drugs.

The boys are both expected to front Pine Rivers Magistrates Court this month and police urged anyone with more information to get in touch.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

