Menu
Login
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
Breaking

Six thrown into water after boat capsized

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Oct 2018 2:49 PM

UPDATE 4.15pm: A spokesman from Marine Rescue Brunswick said the seven-metre vessel is floating south and is upturned. 

It's also been confirmed the boaters involved in the incident are safely ashore.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron put the call out at about 12.20pm for volunteers to attend the situation.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

The vessel is white.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.

Marine Rescue NSW said the boaters were picked up by another vessel.

They said a volunteer crew from Marine Rescue Brunswick went out to assess the overturned boat.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

brunswick cape byron capsizing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    All I know is I'm lost without you

    All I know is I'm lost without you

    News Police are searching for the owner of a 1EX00 Tom Tom GPS.

    Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    News Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    Naked body found in Bowen

    Naked body found in Bowen

    News A man's body has been found in Bowen on Saturday morning.

    Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Sport Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Local Partners