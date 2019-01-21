Menu
MINGLING: Airlie Beach parkrunners earned a rest after tackling the 5km loop.
Sixteen newbies join the Airlie Beach parkrun crew

Claudia Alp
by
21st Jan 2019 3:04 PM

SATURDAY fun started early with another perfect day in Airlie Beach parkrun paradise last weekend.

A troop of 96 took to the pathways for the 171st event after welcoming 16 first timers to the ever-increasing fold.

Representatives from four running clubs including Whitsunday Running Club, Mackay Road Runners, Didsbury Runners and Sarge's Bootcamp mingled together for the 5km loop through Airlie Beach and Cannonvale.

A special shout-out was made to Rebecca Woods, Matilda Dennison, Shane Smith, Corrine Hendrikse, Jack Grigg and Kerri Smith who achieved personal best times on their run on Saturday.

Thank you to volunteers Vanessa Corbett, Robyn Corrigan, Renee Kampe, Jack Oberg, Nicci Oberg, Evie Oberg, Tim Oberg, Kelvin Parkin, Deb Rowland, Alison Scoles and Sebastian Vinci who made parkrun possible this week.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or call event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.

airlie beach parkrun athletics parkrun australia whitsunday running club whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

