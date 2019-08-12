Skate rink ramping up for official opening

SKATES ON: Whitsunday Regional Council Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker with Bowen PCYC branch manager Sergeant Michelle O'Regan look through old archived copies of the Bowen Independent for history about the Bowen Skate Rink.

SKATES ON: Whitsunday Regional Council Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker with Bowen PCYC branch manager Sergeant Michelle O'Regan look through old archived copies of the Bowen Independent for history about the Bowen Skate Rink. Jordan Gilliland

AFTER a successful soft launch, the Bowen PCYC is ramping up for the official opening of the Bowen Skate Rink and is asking for help from the community.

After an almost two year hiatus, the Bowen Skate Rink re-opened in early July and has already begun providing an outlet for Bowen residents to get outside and enjoy family time.

PCYC Bowen branch manager Sergeant Michelle O'Regan said the venue's soft launch had "gone really well”.

"We had a few teething problems with little bits and pieces, but we've managed to overcome that,” Sgt O'Regan said.

"We've received a warm return from all of the town and have been ecstatic with the response to it being up and running again.

"It's a real positive family activity. It's rare to have something that can have the whole family involved.”

The renovations to the rink were funded through the Whitsunday Regional Council government assisted Works for Queensland grants.

With the success of the re-opening, the skate rink is now ramping up for an official event to celebrate on Friday, August 23

"We're now looking towards an opening event to celebrate and we're calling on the community to help us,” Sgt O'Regan said.

"We want the community to forward photos and stories about the history of the Bowen skating rink to us.”

"We've had some really great stories come to us already. One man told us about how he met his wife at a night out at the skating rink, which is a really lovely story.”

Sgt O'Regan said they were particularly interested in stories regarding the late Anne McQueen, who the venue was named after.

She said the Bowen Historical Society had already been hard at work collating information on Ms McQueen.

"She was the matron of the Bowen hospital and deputy mayor at one stage,” Sgt O'Regan said.

"She played a very significant part in the history of the skating rink.”

"She helped the initial funding of skates for the venue and was always an advocate for community initiatives, hence why the venue is named in her honour.”

Sgt O'Regan said, although the venue hadn't had its official opening yet, it was business as usual on Friday nights.

"This is a great thing to do on a Friday night from 5.30pm,” Sgt O'Regan said.

"It gets the community together and gets families outdoors doing physical activities in a fun environment.

"We just want to remind people of the need for a PCYC membership for insurance purposes and that children 11 years or under need to be supervised by an adult.”

If you have photos or stories for the Bowen PCYC, they can be contacted at bowen@pcyc.org.au.