News

Skateboarder suffers serious head injury after crash

by JACOB MILEY
1st Aug 2019 8:52 AM
A SKATEBOARDER suffered a "serious head injury" after a collision with a car in Aitkenvale overnight.

Police said it appeared the skateboarder, a 23-year-old Heatley man, was struck on the road by a car as it was turning from Ross River Rd into to Nathan St.

The skateboarder was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical but stable condition, police said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered a "serious head injury".

It is unclear whether the man was wearing a helmet.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

