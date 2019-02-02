Skies clear to allow tight contest

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Mark McDougall (B-grade), Tiina Randmae (Ladies) and Geoff Harrison (A-grade) enjoyed success at Whitsunday Golf on Sunday.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Mark McDougall (B-grade), Tiina Randmae (Ladies) and Geoff Harrison (A-grade) enjoyed success at Whitsunday Golf on Sunday.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Overnight rain and morning showers along with overcast skies made the Whitsunday Golf Club Sunday Stableford competition look unlikely, but skies cleared and a field of 29 made it on to the course.

Most players finished their game early enough to miss the deluge, but the last group were caught on the 15th in the late morning downpour and abandoned the last three holes.

Scores were close and play was to a commendable standard on a course in very good condition.

Men's A-grade:

Winner: Geoff Harrison with 39 points on a countback from

Runner-up: Ross Richards

Men's B-grade:

Winner: Mark McDougall with 39 points

Runner-up: David Hoy with 38 points

Ladies:

Winner: Tiina Randmae with 37 points

Runner-up: Paula McQuat with 32 points

Best Gross Scores:

A-grade: Wayne Temby

B-grade: Mick Caton

Ladies: Anna Winterbourn

Longest Drives :

A-grade: Dean Kercher

B-grade: Wilf Herweg

Ladies: (1-39 h'cap) : Anna Winterbourn

(40+ h'cap): Sally Little

Nearest the pins:

All in:

1st shot on the 13th: Tiina Randmae

Men's A-grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Ross Richards

1st shot on the 16th: Lew Tuck

Men's B-grade:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Mark McDougall

1st shot on the 16th: Peter Browning

Ladies:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Pauline Redpath

Next week's Whitsunday Golf competitions will be the Airlie Panel & Paint and Master Butchers Whitsunday Monthly Medals and least putts.

Good hitting.