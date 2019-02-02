Skies clear to allow tight contest
WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Overnight rain and morning showers along with overcast skies made the Whitsunday Golf Club Sunday Stableford competition look unlikely, but skies cleared and a field of 29 made it on to the course.
Most players finished their game early enough to miss the deluge, but the last group were caught on the 15th in the late morning downpour and abandoned the last three holes.
Scores were close and play was to a commendable standard on a course in very good condition.
Men's A-grade:
Winner: Geoff Harrison with 39 points on a countback from
Runner-up: Ross Richards
Men's B-grade:
Winner: Mark McDougall with 39 points
Runner-up: David Hoy with 38 points
Ladies:
Winner: Tiina Randmae with 37 points
Runner-up: Paula McQuat with 32 points
Best Gross Scores:
A-grade: Wayne Temby
B-grade: Mick Caton
Ladies: Anna Winterbourn
Longest Drives :
A-grade: Dean Kercher
B-grade: Wilf Herweg
Ladies: (1-39 h'cap) : Anna Winterbourn
(40+ h'cap): Sally Little
Nearest the pins:
All in:
1st shot on the 13th: Tiina Randmae
Men's A-grade:
2nd shot on the 2nd: Ross Richards
1st shot on the 16th: Lew Tuck
Men's B-grade:
2nd shot on the 2nd: Mark McDougall
1st shot on the 16th: Peter Browning
Ladies:
2nd shot on the 2nd: Pauline Redpath
Next week's Whitsunday Golf competitions will be the Airlie Panel & Paint and Master Butchers Whitsunday Monthly Medals and least putts.
Good hitting.