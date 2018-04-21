Skills for life, to save a life

Whitsunday Coast Life Saving Club's Crystal Allen, Cathryn McManus, Murrin Doregan and Calum Docherty at Cedar Creek Falls for safety and spinal injury training today.

AFTER a week where three people were treated for spinal injuries from jumping off Cedar Creek Falls, the Whitsunday Coast Life Saving Club's free water safety and spinal injury training could not have come at a better time.

After a successful event today with more than 30 attendees throughout the day, the federal government funded program will continue tomorrow from 9am to 4pm with senior local life savers to provide training about what to do if you are faced with disaster.

Club captain Murrin Donegan said the training was booked before the reported injuries last week so the timing is coincidental.

"We are educating the public on the dangers of jumping off the rocks and also providing CPR lessons, we are also explaining how to deal with a spinal injury in the time it takes paramedics arrive,” she said

"There are also free Junior Lifeguard classes starting on the hour although we do ask you RSVP for those sessions.

"If you have a spare half hour tomorrow come down and talk to us, it's free and can benefit everyone from tourists to locals and even kids.”

Two individuals presented to Proserpine's emergency department last Sunday with musculoskeletal injuries and the previous Wednesday, a male backpacker was diagnosed with a spinal fracture, after jumping off the falls.

To RSVP for Junior Lifeguards email enquiries@wclsc.com.au or message their Facebook page.