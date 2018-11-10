Skippers take a break

GREAT SAILING: High Tide, Aquatarius and Kameruka having a close battle in the Twilight Racing series.

Twilight Racing: Another light north-easterly breeze greeted the 20 yachts who competed in the weekly twilight yacht race conducted by Whitsunday Sailing Club on October 31.

Being the fifth race of the month, the format was for someone other than the regular skipper to helm the boat, allowing regular crew to show the "skipper” how it should be done.

This also provides a different perspective on the boat as the normal skipper gets to discover what is expected of the crew in a normal race.

Being Halloween night added a further dimension, with several boats adopting a theme for the occasion.

Four boats in the multihull division took to the water, with Overdrive (Rupert King) taking the Doyle Sails- sponsored best start award with a well-timed approach to the starting line.

Several boat lengths back, Ullman Sails (Paul Mitchell) crossed the start at speed, soon taking a lead which was never relinquished, while G'nome (Terry Archer) soon moved into second place on the water.

Conditions were suitable for spinnakers to be raised on all of the multihulls, with the exception of Shadowfax (Miles Wood), who doesn't include a spinnaker in the wardrobe.

The extra speed allowed Ullman Sails to complete their four laps quicker than the others could complete three laps, finishing four minutes ahead of G'nome, with Shadowfax and Overdrive a further seven and eight minutes adrift.

On corrected time honours went to Ullman Sails from Overdrive and G'nome.

The usual competitors in the racing monohull fleet saw Delher Magic coming out on top after a messy start which saw QMS (John Galloway) disqualified for jumping the start and Reignition (Charles Wallis) returning to restart. The false start by QMS was costly as they led the fleet around most of the course, crossing the finishing line in first place, 30 seconds ahead of Treasure VIII (Rob Davis) with Reignition a further 30 seconds back.

The usual battle between Delher Magic and Twister (Kevin Fogarty) went Twister's way this time, both on the water and after handicaps were applied. Results were Twister first, Delher Magic second and Reignition third.

Division three had 11 boats competing, with Lady Katherine (Gary Hughes) sailing a near perfect start to lead the fleet away.

For the second week in a row Aquatarius (Tom Parker) was on the pace, in a four-way battle for the lead with Kameruka (Bob Beale) and High Tide (Shannan Hart) and Infarrction (Carol Roberts).

Further back another tight battle loomed as Lady Katherine took on Lorna Rose Too (Peter Mitchelson), Pacific Phoenix (Alan Sneddon) and Anthea (Dewi Hughes).

As they crossed the finishing line, there were only seconds separating this group.

On corrected time, honours went to Aquatarius from Infarrction and Kameruka.

Racing continues each Wednesday at 4.30pm, with limited crewing positions available at the club from 3pm.