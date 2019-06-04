Menu
Skoda’s Mountiaq concept could point to a new model for the brand.
Motoring

New ute to challenge Aussie favourite

by David McCowen
4th Jun 2019 2:00 PM

Skoda could join Volkswagen by offering all-terrain utes to adventurous customers.

The Czech brand has unveiled a one-off pick-up built by apprentices to highlight technical skills.

Based on the Kodiaq SUV - News Corp Australia's 2017 car of the year - the machine was transformed over the course of 2000 hours to fit employees' vision of the ultimate ute.

Skoda’s Mountiaq concept was built by the Czech brand’s apprentices.
Skoda calls it the Mountiaq - a mountain-ready Kodiaq - loaded up with rugged tyres, extra lighting, a nudge bar, winch and underbody armour.

It's the second time Skoda has flirted with a car-based ute concept - the first was based on the baby Fabia hatch. While the brand says this is officially a one-off concept, the Volkswagen Group is clearly flirting with a broader range of utes.

VW unveiled its similar Tarok concept in November 2018, pointing to a less rugged sibling to the trade-minded Amarok ute. Like the Mountiaq, the Taroq is powered by a four-cylinder petrol engine.

That car followed VW's Tanoak concept of April 2018, a luxury alternative to the likes of Ford's F150.

The German marque's deal to share pick-up platforms with Ford - jointly developing the next-gen Ranger and Amarok - could result in new models to tempt buyers away from hatchbacks and SUVs.

