SKY HIGH: New mural to welcome visitors to Horseshoe Bay

IMPRESSIVE: Artists James Ellis and Jarad Damby have painted this impressive three-storey mural on the side of Sky View Units in Bowen.

A PAIR on a mission to turn every blank surface in Bowen into art has moved one step closer to their goals after completing a three-storey high mural this week.

Brisbane artists James Ellis and Jarad Damby travelled to Bowen last week to start their latest addition to the walls of Bowen.

Painted on the side of the Sky View Units on Horseshoe Bay Rd, the mural reaches about ten metres in height and took them a weekend of non-stop work.

The striking image depicts, very fittingly given the name of the units, a young child staring into the sky.

For Mr Damby, this is his first time painting in Bowen, but Mr Ellis is a seasoned veteran having painted numerous murals around the region since 2017.

The pair only started painting together about a month ago, but have quickly found a unity in each others work.

“There’s a lot you can’t do with one person,” Mr Ellis said.

“Techniques like blending are something only achieved with a second person when you’re working on this kind of scale. You can see that technique on areas like the skin.

“We’ve also lined it up so if you stand about 50 metres down the road and look to the mural, it will line up with Rose Bay Hill.”

The pair said they were surprised as not many people had approached them during painting.

“Usually we’re inundated with people coming up to comment on the mural and the progress, but it was a quiet weekend for us,” Mr Ellis said.

“It was very hot though, so it’s not unexpected.”

They now have their ambitions on a number of locations around Bowen, including the Big Mango and Mount Nutt water tower.

“Big pieces like this are the dream,” Mr Damby said.

“We now have some really big ambitions of areas we would like to paint, including the other wall to complement this mural at Skyview Units.

For Jackie Burling, manager of Sky View Units, she couldn’t be happier with the results.

She initially reached out for the artist to paint a mural around the pool area, however after discussion also opted for him to paint the impressive wall piece.

“I had seen James work around town and I reached out to him about doing this piece,” she said.

“They had the idea and I gave them a bit of free licence to run with it and it looks amazing, It’s even better than I had expected.

“There’s even a local feel to the mural, with the young child depicted a family friend of ours who lives in Bowen.”