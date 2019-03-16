Skydivers blown off course

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter landed at Whitsunday Airport after winching two skydivers from 'difficult' terrain.

TWO skydivers have escaped injury after becoming stranded in "difficult" terrain near Whitsunday Airport, Shute Harbour on Saturday morning.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said a Skydive Airlie Beach instructor and a female tourist were completing a tandem skydive when they were blown off course.

The pilot of the plane the skydivers had jumped from made the call to emergency services after seeing the parachute go into the trees, the spokesperson said.

The pair landed in trees on the side of a mountain near Whitsunday Airport, less than 1km from their designated landing spot, before walking to a clearing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two crews attended the scene at 10.12am where they waited for the rescue helicopter to retrieve a man and a woman.

It is understood the pair gave their rescuers a "thumbs up" at the time.

The skydivers were winched out by the rescue helicopter and flown back to Whitsunday Airport just after noon where they were checked by the medical team.

The RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson confirmed neither were injured in the incident.

Skydive Airlie Beach were contacted for comment.