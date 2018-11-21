Menu
Login
The unit at 23/26 Argonaut St, Slacks Creek, sold for $160,000.
The unit at 23/26 Argonaut St, Slacks Creek, sold for $160,000.
Property

The area you should consider to invest

by Paige Carfrae
21st Nov 2018 5:11 AM

LOGAN City has provided investors with bargain prices for rental properties.

Your Real Estate Browns Plains agent Bridgette Griffiths said another owner within a gated Argonaut St unit complex at Slacks Creek snapped up the property at No. 23/26 for a bargain $160,000.

The kitchen was dated, but tidy.
The kitchen was dated, but tidy.

"They knew the area well and knew the complex and what it offered," Ms Griffiths said.

"They felt that it was a good investment and ended up purchasing it for his son to start his investment portfolio."

The unit, which had two bedrooms and one bathroom, came the advantage of having a long term tenant, who was renting the property for $270 weekly.

The dining room of the home.
The dining room of the home.

"It has had the same tenant for 16 years so it was tired, and the price was reflective of its condition," Ms Griffiths said.

"However, it had a high yielding return and a long term tenant, which is always great for any investor."

According to CoreLogic data, the median unit sale price for Slacks Creek was $206,000.

Ms Griffiths described the unit investment market as "buoyant".

"The vacancy rates seem to be reasonable and the demand is always high," she said.

The complex has a pool.
The complex has a pool.
property real estate slacks creek

Top Stories

    Man in hospital after being bitten by a snake

    Man in hospital after being bitten by a snake

    News Man in hospital after being bitten by snake.

    Local swimmers make waves in Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim

    Local swimmers make waves in Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim

    News Local swimmers make waves in Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim

    New owner for Coral Sea Resort

    New owner for Coral Sea Resort

    News Coral Sea Resort has a new owner.

    Fisher and Thomas claim Hamilton Island Triathlon victory

    Fisher and Thomas claim Hamilton Island Triathlon victory

    News Fisher and Thomas claim Hamilton Island Triathlon victory

    Local Partners