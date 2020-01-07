Menu
Slain teen’s friends gather at court as accused appears

by Greg Stolz
7th Jan 2020 12:25 PM
A LARGE group of slain Gold Coast teen Jack Beasley's friends have turned up at court for the appearance of one of his accused killers.

Mamal-J Toala, 18, is one of four Beenleigh teens charged with stabbing Jack to death in Surfers Paradise on December 13.

He was not required to appear at a mention in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday but about 20 of Jack's mates turned up to follow the case.

They told media they had been instructed by Jack's parents not to comment.

The case was adjourned for another mention on February 20.

The other three accused are juveniles and are expected to face Southport Childrens Court later this month.

Jack Beasley’s older brother Mitch with parents Brett and Belinda Beasley at his funeral at the Southport Church of Christ on December 23. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
A former Pacific Pines State High student and Helensvale Hornets rugby league club player, Jack, 17, was hugely popular in his local community, with more than 1000 people attending his funeral.

