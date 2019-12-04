Man forced partner to swallow wedding ring, then killed her

Shaun Dyson, 28, is accused of the murdering Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, on June 23 by repeatedly jumping or stamping on her. Their children were in the house at the time,

A "jealous and violent" man told his estranged wife to swallow her wedding ring before beating her to death in a "brutal" attack, a court has heard.

Shaun Dyson, 28, is accused of the murder of Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, in the early hours of June 23 by repeatedly jumping or stamping on her at their home in Andover, Hampshire on the southern coast of England.

Their children were in the house at the time, according to a report published in The Sun.

Shaun Dyson killed Lucy-Anne Rushton (above) by repeatedly stamping or jumping on her at her home in Andover, a court heard. Picture: Rushton family handout

Ms Rushton (pictured with Dyson) sustained 37 broken ribs, a broken breastbone and collapsed lungs in the horrific attack, a post mortem examination revealed. Picture: Solent News

Dyson admits Ms Rushton's manslaughter but denies her murder.

Prosecutor Simon Jones told Winchester Crown Court the pair had married in 2010 having eloped to Gretna Green but Ms Rushton became the victim of a "history of domestic violence".

"Lucy was killed by the defendant; she was the victim of a prolonged and very severe beating, culminating in repeated stamping or jumping or both on her chest and while she was laid on her back" Mr Jones said.

"There was no justification for blow after blow, kick after kick, stamp after stamp on Lucy. This was borne out of a jealous rage in a violent man."

Mr Jones said Mr Dyson, who had already hit Ms Rushton on the evening before she died, had become "enraged" by a phone call she received from a former lover late on June 22.

He said a child witness had seen the defendant say to Ms Rushton in the early hours of June 23: "Swallow the ring because we are not together any more".

He added the witness said Ms Rushton had put the ring in her mouth but had not swallowed it because they had seen it on the stairs later, where it was found.

Lucy-Anne Rushton and Shaun Dyson eloped in 2010. Picture: Supplied

The couple’s marriage quickly deteriorated, with Ms Rushton being subject to frequent bouts of domestic violence, the court heard. Picture: Supplied.

