SLAM DUNK: Basketball comp starting in Whitsundays

Lucas Purdie, 9, wants to start up a basketball league in the Whitsundays. Image: Laura Thomas

LACE up your sneakers and get practising on that free throw because a basketball competition is set to hit the Whitsundays.

The region has a basketball team for under 16’s players, however there is not one for younger players, until now.

Kate Purdie looked into starting a basketball team for her son who lives and breathes the sport and after she saw some interest decided to give it a shot.

“I’ve got a 9-year-old who’s very keen to play, and there isn’t anything on offer for younger kids in the Whitsundays,” she said.

“Last year we drove down to Mackay once a week, but we thought it would be easier to start up a club here.”

Games will start this Friday at the Cannonvale basketball courts from 6pm.

Ms Purdie said that the details and logistics of the games would be decided on once they saw how much interest there was to play.

“We’ll see who turns up in the first instance and what age groups we have,” she said.

“We’ve got lots of parents interested in helping out … we’re just going to get started, you’ve just got to start somewhere.”

So far there had been some interest in basketball online and at the Whitsunday Sports Expo, and Ms Purdie hoped that by starting games in the Whitsundays more kids would get involved.

“There seems to be a lot of interest in the Whitsundays in basketball,” she said.

“I think we’ll get a good little turnout.

“We see a lot of people at the courts regularly, so we know there are a lot of people interested.

“Sometimes you just have to be the catalyst for change.”

Ms Purdie was in discussion with the PCYC about using their indoor courts for matches, but in the meantime all the updates can be found here.