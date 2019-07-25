Menu
Crime

Slavery charges in forced marriage investigation

by CHRISTOPHER TESTA
25th Jul 2019 12:55 PM
Two Tasmanians have been charged with trafficking a vulnerable person into Australia and keeping them as a slave.

A 52-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from a Launceston suburb were arrested on Tuesday, as part of a joint investigation between the Australian Federal Police and Tasmania Police.

"This activity stems from an AFP investigation into slavery, human trafficking and forced marriage that began in October 2018," an AFP spokeswoman said.

They have appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court and were bailed to reappear on August 13.

crime editors picks forced marriage slavery

