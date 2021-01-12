Sleeping intruder sprung in home after jimmying open door

A TRESPASSER was found asleep on a couch in a Proserpine home after jimmying open the door with a crowbar.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant told Proserpine Magistrates Court police were called to the Marathon St property in December.

When they arrived, they saw the front door was open but no cars were in sight.

Neighbours told police a man had broken in and was still inside the home and sure enough, police found Gavin James Schafferius asleep on one of the beds in the residence.

Sgt Merchant said Schafferius told police he did not know who lived at the house and he broke in through the front door with a crowbar to “have a few drinks and smoke some cones” with his mate.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith, for Schafferius, said the 49-year-old man met a bloke at the pub who told Schafferius he could “kick on” at his place.

But Schafferius could not remember his name.

Ms Smith said the man told Schafferius the front door might be locked but he could jimmy it open and stay there.

Ms Smith told the court neighbours then saw someone opening the door and alerted police.

Schafferius pleaded guilty to one count of trespass and the court heard he was on a suspended sentence when he committed the offence.

Ms Smith said Schafferius had been sharing a caravan with a friend at a park south of Proserpine and was getting help for his mental health and alcoholism.

Magistrate James Morton fined Schafferius $200 and extended his suspended sentence by two months.

“Keep this up, sir, and you’ll find yourself back before the courts more and more,” Mr Morton said.