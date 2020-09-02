Sleepy driver blames long hours for crashing into car

A man fell asleep at the wheel before hitting a parked car in Cannonvale. Photo: News Corp

A man fell asleep at the wheel before hitting a parked car in Cannonvale. Photo: News Corp

A MAN had almost made it home when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a parked car, instantly waking him up on impact.

Jeremy Scott Power was driving home from Dingo Beach in May when he started to get sleepy.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court Power noticed he was nodding off during the drive and even got out of his vehicle at Crofton Creek for a break.

But just up the road, when pulling into his own Cannonvale street, he crashed into a parked car on the side of the road.

Sgt Myors said police were called to the crash and noticed Power’s Ford Territory was half on the verge and half on the road, while also being lodged in the back of another vehicle.

A broken trailer was also sitting off to the left.

Sgt Myors told the court Power admitted to police he had felt tired on his way back from Dingo Beach and had nodded off multiple times.

He admitted he must have fallen asleep and caused the crash as he woke up on impact, Sgt Myors said.

Power last week pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Lawyer Peta Vernoon told the court the 57-year-old father of four was a construction worker and runs his own company, working long days four days a week in Bowen.

He was turning into his own street when the crash occurred, she said.

“He’s appreciative no one was hurt and accepts it was circumstances where he probably should have taken steps to rest himself,” she said.

Magistrate James Morton asked Power how much he worked, to which he replied 40 hours across four days and cared for his three-year-old twins.

He fined Power $700 and his licence was disqualified for six months.

“Mr Power, sadly I’ve got to take that (licence) off you, that’s what the law says,” Mr Morton said.

The conviction was recorded.