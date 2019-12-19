Menu
Larine Pattel, Karina Sheerin, Angela Adamson and Pia Newport at Cannonvale post office have had a busy first Christmas at their new location.
News

SLEIGHING IT: Cannonvale post office’s busy first Christmas

Laura Thomas
19th Dec 2019 9:30 AM
The Cannonvale Post Office’s first Christmas in its new location is proving to be a busy one with Australia Post experiencing their biggest parcel delivery day in Australian history.

Australia Post were expected to deliver a record-breaking three million parcels on Monday, beating the number set in the lead up to Christmas last year, and then again on Cyber Monday in early December.

Australia Post State General Manager of Queensland and the Northern Territory Anita Britcher said the Cannonvale Post Office is coping well with the rush of the silly season.

“The team at Cannonvale Post Office are working hard to make sure residents receive their parcels in time for Christmas,” she said.

“We’ve just had our biggest day on record across our entire network, so it’s wonderful to see the Cannonvale community making use of their 24/7 Parcel Lockers, PO Boxes and over the counter services to collect and send their Christmas presents”.

“Since moving to the new location at Paluma Road, we have had a great response from the community, with the modern fit-out and design making it easier for customers to access the products and services they need.”

