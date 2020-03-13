Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The St George Anglican Church, which is now a home at 15 Cook St, Eumundi, is for sale
The St George Anglican Church, which is now a home at 15 Cook St, Eumundi, is for sale
Property

Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

Matty Holdsworth
13th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTURY-old church, converted into a one-bedroom home is for sale in Eumundi, is being offered to the market as a unique slice of local history.

The old St George Anglican Church at 15 Cook St, now a small house on a sizeable block is up for sale.

Cook St, is named after one of the pioneering residents and auctioneer A.E Cook.

 

Inside bedroom of the home, which used to be where the church’s altar was.
Inside bedroom of the home, which used to be where the church’s altar was.

 

The property was built in 1912 using timber from when Eumundi was a local logging town and one of the first churches in the district.

The original bell still stands in the grounds which are now the backyard.

Marketed through Noosa Hinterland Realty sales consultant Adam Kuczynski, the home will go under the hammer on Saturday, March 28.

 

Inside 15 Cook St, Eumundi
Inside 15 Cook St, Eumundi

 

"It's a cracker of the property, with some awesome local history," Mr Kuczynski said.

"It is historically listed and actually funded by the community more than 100 years ago.

"Despite it being so old, the home is in such good condition and most of it is all original.

"The timber is the same and the bedroom is where the altar used to be. The stained-glass window is still there too."

 

15 Cook St, Eumundi
15 Cook St, Eumundi

 

Mr Kuczynski said the home was once used by the early settlers to congregate and in 1999 it was added to the Queensland Heritage Resister.

He said the home had attracted interest from "everywhere".

"A lot have been history buffs who appreciate buildings like this," he said.

"But it's been from locals and interstate as well. There will be a lot of people here on auction day."

He said the current owner had loved her tenure at the property but was looking to downsize.

More Stories

Show More
anglican church eumundi noosa hinterland property sunshine coast history sunshine coast real estate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New clinic opens in Whitsundays to help meet demand

        premium_icon New clinic opens in Whitsundays to help meet demand

        News Affinity Family Medical in Cannonvale have opened their doors with same day appointments available.

        Relief for tourism operators

        premium_icon Relief for tourism operators

        News Some relief has been offered to Whitsundays’ tourism operators who are facing...

        WATCH: Division 2 candidates list their priorities

        premium_icon WATCH: Division 2 candidates list their priorities

        Council News Watch as Division 2 candidates reveal their plans if elected.

        New lots released at popular housing development

        premium_icon New lots released at popular housing development

        News The developer teams were struck by the untapped potential and raw beauty of the...