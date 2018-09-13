Menu
A Byron Bay pawn broker is expected to face court after police raided his shop on Wednesday.
Crime

Sling shot, dodgy DVDs seized from pawn broker

13th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

A MAN will face court after police raided a pawnbroker in Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Target Action Group officers, assisted by the NSW Police Pawnbroker Unit and the office of fair trading, conducted an operation in relation to pawn broker and second hand dealer compliance at a Byron Bay pawn shop yesterday.

Police located a large number of breaches of the shop's legislations, along with a sling shot - which is a prohibited weapon - and a large number of counterfeit DVDs which were for sale.

Police also placed a hold on 50 items within the store which they believe may be stolen.

They are conducting further enquiries into these items.

Police said the licensee would be issued with a number of infringements and a future court attendance notice to attend Byron Bay Local Court over the counterfeit DVDs and prohibited weapon.

counterfeit crime pawn shop police
Lismore Northern Star

