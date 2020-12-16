Menu
A rock is pulled back in an sling shot pointed to the sky
Crime

Slingshot ‘destroyed’ after alleged nurse attack: Police

by Grace Mason
16th Dec 2020 2:19 PM
A SLINGSHOT allegedly used to fire a rock at a nurse has been destroyed and two children, aged just 11 and 12, have been spoken to by police following an incident which forced the five-day closure of Yarrabah's emergency department.

Health officials decided to temporarily close the facility until Saturday due to concerns over staff safety, with a community meeting set to be held on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the clinic about 3.20pm on Saturday following reports two young children had used a slingshot to hurl a rock at the centre.

She said no one was injured and no property was damaged.

"Yarrabah police have good relationships and partnerships with the local community with police taking up with the parents of the children, aged 11 and 12, and the slingshot destroyed," she said.

"Community leaders, Elders and other government agencies are working closely with police to

ensure the safety and wellbeing of all community members and address whole of community

issues.

"Yarrabah police are partnering with other agencies to implement local strategies to address safety concerns and educate youth to dangers of sling shots and rock throwing."

A Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service confirmed on Tuesday this was the fourth time this year the service had been temporarily closed due to incidents and revealed they had been bussing staff in for safety reasons for months.

The police spokeswoman confirmed police would attend the community meeting and the local PCYC was co-ordinating a school holiday program. 

"Local police continue to conduct proactive patrols of the township and surrounding areas," she said.

"Children under the age of criminal responsibility who use slingshots as a weapon receive a behavioural caution.

"Older children are dealt with through provisions of the Youth Justice Act."

